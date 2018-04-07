Energy Fuels (UUUU) VP John Howell White III Sells 17,131 Shares

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) VP John Howell White III sold 17,131 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $26,553.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $1.88 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Fuels stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773,188 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC owned about 12.70% of Energy Fuels worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Energy Fuels (UUUU) VP John Howell White III Sells 17,131 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/energy-fuels-inc-uuuu-vp-sells-26553-05-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, and sale of uranium and vanadium in the United States. It operates in two segments, ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.