Raymond James & Associates Has $12.95 Million Stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Energy Transfer Equity worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Equity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

ETE opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer Equity has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $15,399.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. research analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer Equity

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

