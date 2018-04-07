Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Insider Stephen Sadler Sells 2,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Stephen Sadler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Stephen Sadler sold 4,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$307,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Stephen Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$340,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Stephen Sadler sold 15,700 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.26, for a total value of C$1,071,682.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Stephen Sadler sold 3,300 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.65, for a total value of C$223,245.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Stephen Sadler sold 10,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total value of C$672,500.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Stephen Sadler sold 18,600 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,255,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Stephen Sadler sold 16,600 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total value of C$1,029,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Stephen Sadler sold 9,900 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total value of C$613,800.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Stephen Sadler sold 2,100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total value of C$130,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Stephen Sadler sold 33,600 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total value of C$2,083,200.00.

ENGH stock traded down C$1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.88. 14,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,872. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$49.31 and a 12 month high of C$68.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$74.00 price objective on Enghouse Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

