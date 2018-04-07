Goldman Sachs set a €14.70 ($18.15) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGI. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.30 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Engie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.41 ($19.03).

Shares of Engie stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.54 ($16.72). The stock had a trading volume of 13,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($15.01) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($18.72).

WARNING: “Engie (ENGI) Given a €14.70 Price Target at Goldman Sachs” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/engie-engi-given-a-14-70-price-target-at-goldman-sachs.html.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.