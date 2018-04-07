Engility (EGL) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Engility (NYSE: EGL) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Engility to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Engility and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engility -1.82% 12.16% 4.10% Engility Competitors -3.76% -5.53% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Engility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Engility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Engility has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engility’s peers have a beta of 5.26, indicating that their average stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Engility and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engility 1 4 4 0 2.33 Engility Competitors 29 264 291 0 2.45

Engility currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.04%. As a group, “Engineering services” companies have a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Engility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Engility is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Engility and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Engility $1.93 billion -$35.19 million 10.20 Engility Competitors $3.01 billion $76.95 million 13.38

Engility’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Engility. Engility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Engility peers beat Engility on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc. (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services. The Company operates in two segments: Professional Support Services and Mission Support Services. The Professional Support Services segment provides Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) services, program management support and software engineering lifecycle sustainment and support services. Through its Mission Support Services segment, it provides capabilities, such as defense related training, education and support services, law enforcement training, national security infrastructure and institutional development. In January 2014, Engility Holdings Inc completed the acquisition of Dynamics Research Corp.

