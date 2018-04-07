EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

ENLK stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,739.31, a PE ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 2.13. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.43%. sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,418,000 after acquiring an additional 432,641 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,284,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,067,000 after acquiring an additional 468,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,276,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,573,000 after acquiring an additional 285,624 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,280,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,786,000 after acquiring an additional 138,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/enlink-midstream-partners-enlk-pt-lowered-to-17-00-at-bank-of-america-updated.html.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners LP provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. It focuses on gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine services and marketing, to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.