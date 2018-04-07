ENTCash (CRYPTO:ENT) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, ENTCash has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ENTCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. ENTCash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,541.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.04381520 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001365 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012203 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007115 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014137 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ENTCash Coin Profile

ENTCash (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official website is entcash.com. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ENTCash Coin Trading

ENTCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is not presently possible to buy ENTCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ENTCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ENTCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

