EnteroMedics (RSLS) Earns News Impact Score of -0.02

News headlines about EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnteroMedics earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical device company an impact score of 46.5841183240245 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RSLS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,735. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.52. EnteroMedics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnteroMedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnteroMedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

EnteroMedics Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

