Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,696 Shares of Novartis (NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $52,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novartis has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187,459.02, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.51.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

