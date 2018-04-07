Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,144 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $83,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 5,498,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,988,000 after purchasing an additional 702,342 shares during the last quarter. GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,160,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,427,000 after purchasing an additional 148,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $99.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.3967 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

