Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $49.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,773.71, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

