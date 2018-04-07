Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,703,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,389,000 after acquiring an additional 630,311 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 257,166 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 255.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,381,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,014,000 after purchasing an additional 992,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,296,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,903,000 after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,001.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.57 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.99.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

