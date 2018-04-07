Envion Hits Market Cap of $48.33 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Envion token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $54,612.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00674849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00178797 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,492,220 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

