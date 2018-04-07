Envion (CRYPTO:EVN) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Envion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Envion has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Envion has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and $65,939.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00680205 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00181548 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,492,220 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

