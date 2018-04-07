ValuEngine Upgrades EOG Resources (EOG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.67.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60,398.07, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at $113,669,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

