Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for EQT Issued By Jefferies Group (EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.73 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.77.

Shares of EQT opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. EQT has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,382.63, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 32,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

