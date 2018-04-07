EQT GP (EQGP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EQT GP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2016357023435 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of EQT GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT GP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of EQT GP in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE EQGP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 56,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,398. EQT GP has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,076.55, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). EQT GP had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that EQT GP will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings LP owns the general partner interest, incentive distribution rights, and portion of limited partnert interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP. The company was founded in January 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

