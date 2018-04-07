Equal Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. Equal has a market capitalization of $501,031.00 and $2,747.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00680397 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00182930 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s total supply is 797,593,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,786,151 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

