Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.73 Per Share

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EQN stock opened at GBX 290 ($4.07) on Friday. Equiniti Group has a 52-week low of GBX 178.31 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.63).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQN shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 293 ($4.11) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Equiniti Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($4.21) to GBX 270 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.49) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.84) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.17 ($4.24).

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley sold 350,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.23), for a total value of £1,053,500 ($1,478,804.04).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc provides complex administration and payment services, supported by technology platforms, to a range of organizations. The Company’s segments include Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest. The Investment Solutions offers a range of services, including share registration for around half the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100, and the administration of save as you earn (SAYE) schemes and share incentive plans.

