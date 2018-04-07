Transocean LTD (RIG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIG. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Transocean stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,400.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.51. Transocean has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares in the company, valued at $707,527.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Transocean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 648,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 121,431 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

