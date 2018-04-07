Escroco Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ESC)

Escroco (CURRENCY:ESC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Escroco token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Escroco has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Escroco has a total market cap of $0.00 and $88.00 worth of Escroco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00677283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Escroco

Escroco’s genesis date was November 13th, 2017. Escroco’s total supply is 3,100,000 tokens. The official website for Escroco is escroco.co. Escroco’s official Twitter account is @ethersport_esc .

Escroco Token Trading

Escroco can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Escroco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Escroco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

