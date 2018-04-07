Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESSA Pharma (EPIX) to Buy

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, with focus on advanced prostate cancer. ESSA Pharma Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.48.

EPIX stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor.

