Contrasting Essendant (ESND) and Its Competitors

Essendant (NASDAQ: ESND) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “OTHER CONS DISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Essendant to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Essendant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Essendant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essendant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essendant -5.30% 4.53% 1.35% Essendant Competitors -7.89% 5.05% 2.56%

Dividends

Essendant pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Essendant pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Essendant is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essendant and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Essendant $5.04 billion -$266.98 million -1.07 Essendant Competitors $1.74 billion $88.20 million 22.14

Essendant has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Essendant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Essendant has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essendant’s peers have a beta of -31.74, indicating that their average share price is 3,274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Essendant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essendant 0 0 0 0 N/A Essendant Competitors 439 2345 3504 149 2.52

As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies have a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Essendant’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essendant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals. In addition, it offers traditional office products, including writing instruments, business machines, filing and record storage products, presentation products, shipping and mailing supplies, calendars, and general office accessories; and industrial supplies, such as hand and power tools, safety and security supplies, janitorial equipment, and oilfield and welding supplies, as well as industrial maintenance, repair, and operations items. Further, the company provides cut sheet paper products; automotive products; and desks, filing and storage solutions, and seating and systems furniture, as well as various products for education, government, healthcare, and professional services markets. It serves office and workplace dealers; facilities and maintenance distributors; technology, military, automotive aftermarket, healthcare, and other vertical suppliers; industrial resellers; national resellers; and resellers in the e-commerce channel. Essendant Inc. distributes its products through 70 distribution centers to approximately 29,000 reseller customers, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as United Stationers Inc. and changed its name to Essendant Inc. in June 2015. Essendant Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

