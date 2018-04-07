esure (LON:ESUR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase to Neutral

esure (LON:ESUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a GBX 270 ($3.79) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

ESUR has been the subject of several other reports. Investec raised shares of esure to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.37) to GBX 225 ($3.16) in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of esure from GBX 310 ($4.35) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.49) target price on shares of esure in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.14) target price on shares of esure in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of esure in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 279.46 ($3.92).

esure stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($3.02) on Thursday. esure has a 12-month low of GBX 219.60 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.80 ($4.33).

esure Company Profile

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

