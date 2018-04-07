Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) versus Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Head to Head Review

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $763.39 million 0.82 $36.19 million $1.45 15.69 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.28 $30.58 million N/A N/A

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ethan Allen Interiors is more favorable than Dorel Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 4.80% 10.06% 7.13% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Dorel Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a range of furniture products and decorative accents through ethanallen.com and a network of design centers in the United States and abroad. Its wholesale segment, principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand, encompasses various aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Company’s retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of Company-operated design centers. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated nine manufacturing facilities.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

