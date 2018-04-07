Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:ETH opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.07, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $99,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252,480 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,212,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,988,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,182,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 360,049 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

