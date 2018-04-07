Ethereum Dark Price Hits $0.0929 on Top Exchanges (ETHD)

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ethereum Dark has a total market cap of $139,335.00 and $6,704.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001994 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,930.00 or 3.41400000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00177943 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003989 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Ethereum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Dark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

