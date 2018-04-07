Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $389.33 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $389.33 or 0.05569830 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CEX.IO, Cryptopia and Coinone. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $38.42 billion and $924.22 million worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00196539 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121890 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004205 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000707 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 98,674,035 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain there is a price for each operation. The general idea is, in order to have things transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. The cryptocurrency is called Ether and is used to pay for computation time and for transaction fees.If you want to earn block rewards from the network, you can join the network as a miner. Follow the link for a guide on how to mine Ethereum on a Windows Pc. The much easier but a bit more expensive way is to buy an Ethereum mining contract. Ethereum is how the Internet was supposed to work. As long as you have enough funds to pay for your code to be run by the network, your contacts will always be up and running.It was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world. It is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from great minds across the globe. There is also an Ethereum foundation and there are multiple startups working with the Ethereum blockchain.Ethereum is currently on the “Homestead” stage and all its related software is still considered Beta until the release of the next stage “Metropolis”. If you are looking for a GUI interface for your wallet, try the Ethereum Wallet DApp. It's still in beta so be careful when you use it.Our block explorer data bellow is freely provided by etherchain.org and etherscan.io. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum

Ethereum can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

