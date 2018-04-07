Etherparty Achieves Market Cap of $26.27 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges including ACX, EtherDelta, Gate.io and Binance. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and $318,620.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00679834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,669,793 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Gate.io, ACX, HitBTC and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

