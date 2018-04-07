ETHLend Price Hits $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bibox, Kucoin and EtherDelta. ETHLend has a total market cap of $44.73 million and $797,109.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,132,884 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthLend is decentralized lending application based on the Ethereum blockchain. LEND is an ERC20 token and its main utility is to be used for deployment payment fees on ETHLend with a 25% discount when compared to ETH. “

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, AEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

