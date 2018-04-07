Everi (EVRI) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.21

Press coverage about Everi (NYSE:EVRI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everi earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.9536371189712 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.25. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $442.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $247.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director E Miles Kilburn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $73,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, including Everi Games Holding Inc (Everi Games Holding) and Everi Payments Inc (Everi Payments or Payments). The Company operates through two segments: Games and Payments. The Company provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions, and compliance and efficiency software.

