Evil Coin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Evil Coin has a market cap of $206,303.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00094000 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004490 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

