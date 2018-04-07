Evil Coin (EVIL) Reaches Market Cap of $219,390.00

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $219,390.00 and $221.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00073808 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

