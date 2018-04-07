Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. The company's product includes, Amphora contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and antimicrobial drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis.

