EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) versus OpGen (OPGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -479.38% -2,118.30% -226.92% EXACT Sciences -43.01% -24.13% -21.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OpGen and EXACT Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 EXACT Sciences 0 4 10 0 2.71

OpGen currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.20%. EXACT Sciences has a consensus target price of $53.23, suggesting a potential upside of 40.67%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than EXACT Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

OpGen has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and EXACT Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.21 million 3.15 -$15.39 million ($9.78) -0.20 EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 17.21 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -38.22

OpGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats OpGen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.