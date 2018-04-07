Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exactech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exactech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exactech in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exactech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exactech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exactech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exactech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exactech in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Exactech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAC remained flat at $$49.25 during trading on Friday. 255,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,742. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Exactech has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/exactech-inc-exac-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

Exactech Company Profile

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.