Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Headlines about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.942942330399 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS raised shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

EXEL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,548.39, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $370,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $717,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,287. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

