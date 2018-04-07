EXFO (EXFO) Receives $5.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 256,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,009,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $224.75, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.60. EXFO has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.09%. research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “EXFO (EXFO) Receives $5.35 Average Target Price from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/exfo-exfo-receives-5-35-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.