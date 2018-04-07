Expedia (EXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expedia from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,589.16, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Expedia has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. analysts anticipate that Expedia will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,821 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Expedia by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,279 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

