Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $61.59. 907,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,749. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11,114.06, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $137,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,784.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,235 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

