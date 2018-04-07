Exponent (EXPO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

EXPO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,071.84, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $81.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 973,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 96,650 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $4,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,566,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

