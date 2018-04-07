Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Express Scripts earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.1268397482977 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $96.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.97.

Shares of ESRX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. 3,171,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,227. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38,846.72, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $368,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $279,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,233 shares of company stock worth $2,173,054. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

