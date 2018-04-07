Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.85 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 1,584,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,276.02, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

