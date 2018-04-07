BidaskClub Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.58.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

