Facebook (FB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We also reiterate our Outperform recommendation on shares. Updated Terms and Conditions and Data Policy offer clearer view of current practices. In the first of two press releases today, FB issued a revised set of user Terms and Conditions and Data Policy, making clear that the new documents neither asked for any new user permissions, nor made any changes to users’ existing privacy setting choices made through the use of its family of products. Instead the revised policy offered a more detailed explanation as to what types of data FB collects across its family of products as well as a clearer expression of how the data is used to offer users a personalized product experience and advertisers the opportunity to more accurately target their messages to prospective consumers. In closing, the release offered that FB would be collecting feedback over the next 7 days, with goal of presenting the full revisions that will require user consent.””

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Shares of FB opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450,565.53, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $9,748,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,179,674 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,115,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,215,867,000 after acquiring an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3,398.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 424,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Facebook by 14.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Facebook (FB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/facebook-fb-rating-reiterated-by-wells-fargo.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.