Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,730.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 42,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $221,326,948.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,179,674 over the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $157.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450,565.53, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

