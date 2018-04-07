FairCoin Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00005147 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $1,044.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.04415980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034737 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00689807 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076392 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00057812 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031832 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

