Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 87,551 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 51,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $68.45 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2477 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

