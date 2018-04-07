Fanuc (FANUY) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Fanuc (OTCMKTS: FANUY) is one of 16 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fanuc to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fanuc has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanuc’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc N/A N/A N/A Fanuc Competitors -23.18% -43.46% -9.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fanuc and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fanuc Competitors 58 149 199 5 2.37

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.36%. Given Fanuc’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fanuc has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fanuc and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc $4.99 billion $1.19 billion 39.62 Fanuc Competitors $2.10 billion $202.49 million 4.79

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Fanuc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fanuc beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products worldwide. The company offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines. Fanuc Corporation was founded 1972 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.