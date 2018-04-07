Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.75) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.61) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.75) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.75) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 130 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.97) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Whitman Howard upgraded shares of Faroe Petroleum to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.79).

Shares of LON:FPM remained flat at $GBX 125 ($1.75) on Tuesday. 873,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,390. Faroe Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 74.50 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.64).

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.10) (($0.02)) by GBX (2) (($0.03)). Faroe Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of £152.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Helge Hammer purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £369.94 ($519.29).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. It has interests in the Schooner and Ketch gas fields, and the Blane oil field in the United Kingdom; and the Brage, Ringhorne East, Ula, Tambar, Oselvar, and Trym fields in Norway.

